A Warm Friday – Showers or storms return Friday night

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower/storm into the evening. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 57
FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers or storms likely. Gusty wind possible. (90%)
Low: 46
SATURDAY: Chance for showers early. Scattered clouds and cooler (30% AM)
High: 54 Low: 48
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 54 Low: 36
MONDAY: Rain showers likely. (70%)
High: 59 Low: 45
TUESDAY: Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 53 Low: 43
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 54 Low: 41
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 51 Low: 42