A Warm Friday – Showers or storms return Friday night

After some light drizzle and patchy fog this morning, skies clear up to partly cloudy conditions for this afternoon and evening. It'll be another warm day with highs expected to rise up into the mid and upper 70s! Skies remain mostly clear overnight with lows falling down only into the upper 50s. Friday will be our last warm day for a while with highs in the upper 70s. Most of the day will be dry, but we will be watching for increasing clouds throughout the day with some evening showers possible ahead of our next system rolling through the Valley. So that might impact some Friday night football games!

Overnight Friday into Saturday, a line of showers and storms will move through the area. It'll also bring along much cooler and more fall-like air back into our area. Starting Saturday afternoon, our highs drop back into the 50s , and morning lows fall down into the 40s. Those temperatures will stick around through next week. Some showers are possible throughout the weekend with a mix of clouds. Monday will be our next big rainmaker, so keep the rain gear handy starting this weekend!