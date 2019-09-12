LIVE NOW /
A warm end to the week

Weather

The risk for a shower or storm will be around through the end of the workweek

Thursday:  Scattered clouds.  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (30%)
High:  81 

Thursday Night:  Small chance for an isolated shower.  Patchy fog.
Low:  61

Friday:  Scattered showers or thunderstorms developing. Especially into the afternoon and evening. (60%)
High:  84 

Saturday:  Showers possible early morning, then becoming partly sunny. (30% AM)
High:  79  Low:  63

Sunday:  Partly sunny.
High:  82  Low:  59


Monday:  Partly sunny.  (20%)
High:  83  Low:  63

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.  (20%)
High:  83  Low:  63

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  84  Low:  66

Thursday:  Partly sunny
High:  82 Low:  66

