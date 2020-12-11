A warm end to the week

Rain chances go up for the start of the weekend

FRIDAY: Clouds increasing.

High: 55

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 40



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rian showers developing. (80%)

High: 52



SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a rain or snow shower. (20%)

High: 43(falling) Low: 43



MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a rain or snow shower. (20%)

High: 35 Low: 29



TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 36 Low: 25



WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 36 Low: 26



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 33 Low: 27



FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 32 Low: 26