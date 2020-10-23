A warm end to the week

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower/storm late. (20%PM)
High: 77

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers or storms likely. Gusty winds possible. (90%)
Low: 44

SATURDAY: Cooler. Scattered clouds. Chance for a few showers early. (30%AM)
High: 54

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 54 Low: 36

MONDAY: Rain likely. (70%)
High: 59 Low: 45

TUESDAY: Chance showers. (40%)
High: 53 Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a few showers. (30%)
High: 54 Low: 41

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 51 Low: 42

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 46 Low: 31

