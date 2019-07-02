A warm and humid Tuesday

FORECAST:
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Humid. Chance for showers/storms. (40%)
High: 88 Low: 66
Tuesday night: Showers or thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. Some storms may be strong through
evening. (70%)
Low: 69
Wednesday: P/Sunny. Humid. Chance for showers/storms. Mainly
Afternoon (40%)
High: 85 Low: 69
Thursday: P/Sunny. Humid. Chance for showers/storms. Mainly Afternoon (40%)
High: 89 Low: 69
Friday: P/Sunny. Humid. Chance for showers/storms. Mainly
Afternoon (40%)
High: 88 Low: 70
Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm & humid.
Chance for showers/storms. (40%)
High: 88 Low: 70
Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 69
Monday: Partly sunny. Not as hot.
High: 81 Low: 63
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for an afternoon shower/storm. (30%)
High: 83 Low: 60