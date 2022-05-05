This spring has already been a wet one and more rain is on the way to end the week and start your Mother’s day weekend.

This storm will bring moderate to heavy rain to our region as it slowly makes its way up the Ohio River Valley. Rain showers with embedded thunderstorms are possible. You can track the rain with Youngstown Weather Radar to see where the heaviest rain is.

The risk for local flooding will increase Friday as heavier rain moves in and falls over already saturated ground.

The area has already picked up a range from 0.50″ to more than 2.00″ of rainfall in the past seven days.

This storm could bring another 1.50″ to 2.00″ inches by the time it wraps up late Saturday afternoon and evening.

Better weather will return by Mother’s Day with more sunshine and we will continue to dry out into next week with warmer temperatures.