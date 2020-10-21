A very warm end to the week

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Patchy fog. Chance for drizzle early. Small risk for an Isolated shower or storm late toward morning with warm front. (20%)
Low: 52
THURSDAY: Chance for an isolated shower/storm early. Becoming mostly sunny. (20% AM)
High: 76 *Record High is 80 set in 1978
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear.
Low: 58
FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower/storm into the evening. (20%)
High: 76 *Record high is 78 set in 1931
SATURDAY: Chance for showers early. (40%)
High: 54 Low: 48
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 53 Low: 39
MONDAY: Scattered showers or storms. (70%)
High: 63 Low: 47
TUESDAY: Isolated shower possible. (30%)
High: 58 Low: 46
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 50 Low: 40