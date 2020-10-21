A very warm end to the week

Tracking your chance for a shower overnight

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Patchy fog. Chance for drizzle early. Small risk for an Isolated shower or storm late toward morning with warm front. (20%)

Low: 52

THURSDAY: Chance for an isolated shower/storm early. Becoming mostly sunny. (20% AM)

High: 76 *Record High is 80 set in 1978

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear.

Low: 58

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower/storm into the evening. (20%)

High: 76 *Record high is 78 set in 1931

SATURDAY: Chance for showers early. (40%)

High: 54 Low: 48

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 53 Low: 39

MONDAY: Scattered showers or storms. (70%)

High: 63 Low: 47

TUESDAY: Isolated shower possible. (30%)

High: 58 Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 50 Low: 40