A toasty Tuesday

Tuesday: Hot and humid.
Record high = 85 set in 1952
High: 90
Tuesday night: A few clouds. Warm and humid.
Low: 69
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a
few showers or storms into the afternoon and evening. (30%)
Record high = 85
High: 86
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or storms. (40%)
High: 79 Low: 64
Friday: Scattered clouds. Isolated
showers early. (20%)
High: 64 Low: 50
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 62 Low: 41
Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 66 Low: 45
Monday: Chance for showers or storms.
(60%)
High: 68 Low: 51
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for
showers. (30%)
High: 59 Low: 49