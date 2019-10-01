A toasty Tuesday

Temperatures will soar to near 90 this afternoon

Tuesday: Hot and humid.

Record high = 85 set in 1952

High: 90

Tuesday night: A few clouds. Warm and humid.

Low: 69

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a few showers or storms into the afternoon and evening. (30%)

Record high = 85

High: 86

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or storms. (40%)

High: 79 Low: 64

Friday: Scattered clouds. Isolated showers early. (20%)

High: 64 Low: 50

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 41

Sunday: Scattered clouds. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 66 Low: 45

Monday: Chance for showers or storms. (60%)

High: 68 Low: 51

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 59 Low: 49