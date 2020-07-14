A terrific Tuesday

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 82
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Patchy fog.
Low: 60
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 88
THURSDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 87 Low: 65
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm. (40%)
High: 88 Low: 68
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (20%)
High: 91 Low: 67
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 91 Low: 70
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 93 Low: 72
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 91 Low: 72