LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News at Noon

A terrific Tuesday

Weather

Rain will move into the Valley by Wednesday morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tuesday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  65

Tuesday night:  Increasing clouds.  Showers with the chance for thunderstorms developing.  Mainly late.  (80%)
Low:  47 

Wednesday:  Cloudy. Rain likely. Chance for storms early. (90%)
High:  55 

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High:  49  Low:  42

Friday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  56  Low:  40

Saturday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  65  Low:  39

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers. (30%)
High:  69  Low:  48

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. (40%)
High:  67  Low:  55

Tuesday:  Scattered showers.  (40%)
High:  64  Low:  50

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com