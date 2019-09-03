A terrific Tuesday

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 82
Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance showers or t-storms.
(40%)
Low: 66
Wednesday: Chance showers or t-storms early. (40%) Becoming partly sunny.
High: 74
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 74 Low: 52
Friday: Mostly to partly sunny. Small chance for a late day
shower. (20%)
High: 75 Low: 50
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 55
Sunday: Partly sunny with PM showers possible. (30%)
High: 68 Low: 50
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for
showers showers (30%)
High: 72 Low: 47
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 55