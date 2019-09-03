A terrific Tuesday

Tuesday:  Mostly sunny.  
High:  82  

Tonight:  Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance showers or t-storms. (40%)  
Low: 66

Wednesday: Chance showers or t-storms early. (40%) Becoming partly sunny.

High:  74

Thursday:  Mostly sunny.
High:  74  Low:  52

Friday:  Mostly to partly sunny. Small chance for a late day shower. (20%)
High:  75  Low:  50

Saturday:  Mostly sunny. 
High: 72  Low: 55

Sunday:  Partly sunny with PM showers possible. (30%)  
High: 68  Low: 50

Monday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers showers (30%)
High: 72  Low: 47

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High: 78  Low: 55

