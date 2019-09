WEATHER HEADLINES:-- Clear skies and cool tonight with patchy, light fog with lows in the mid-50s-- Sunny and warm Wednesday with highs near 80-- More sunshine and still warm Thursday with highs near 80-- Sunshine and warm weather in place through Saturday with highs in the low 80s-- Chances for showers Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid-80s-- Cooler for the first half of next week with highs in the mid-70s