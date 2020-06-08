Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

A sunny, warm start to the week

Weather

Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the low 90s

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONDAY: Sunny.
High: 81

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 57

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot. Humidity increasing.
High: 92

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly late day. Strong to severe storms possible. (60% PM).
High: 86 Low: 71

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 60

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers or storm possible. (20%)
High: 75 Low: 59

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 70 Low: 49

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 69 Low: 51

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 74 Low: 49

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award