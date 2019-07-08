A sunny start to the week

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Less humid.
High: 82
Tonight: Mostly clear. Less humid.
Low: 60
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly sunny. More humid.
High: 85
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, humid. Late day showers & storms. (40%)
High: 86 Low: 67
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers &
thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 81 Low: 69
Friday: Partly sunny. Less humid.
High: 80 Low: 61
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 60
Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers and t-storms. (30%)
High: 84 Low: 67
Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower or t-storm. (20%)
High: 85 Low: 66