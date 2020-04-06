A sunny start to the week

Breaking News
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny
High: 62

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or t-storms. (60%)
Low: 44

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Chance t-storms mainly early. (60%)
High: 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 64 Low: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (60%)
High: 53 Low: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 46 Low: 32

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 49 Low: 30

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 52 Low: 38

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 50 Low: 33

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower. (30%)
High: 53 Low: 35

