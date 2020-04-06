A sunny start to the week

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny
High: 62
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or t-storms. (60%)
Low: 44
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Chance t-storms mainly early. (60%)
High: 64
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 64 Low: 51
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (60%)
High: 53 Low: 40
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. (20%)
High: 46 Low: 32
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 49 Low: 30
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 52 Low: 38
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 50 Low: 33
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower. (30%)
High: 53 Low: 35