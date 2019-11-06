A sunny start to the day

Colder air and snow returns for the end of the workweek

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies early with increasing clouds through afternoon.

High: 45

Wednesday night: Showers developing. Mainly late. (60%)

Low: 33

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers early and snow showers into the afternoon. (80%)

High: 44

Friday: Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 35 Low: 24

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 40 Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)

High: 46 Low: 29

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 35 Low: 26

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 30 Low: 20

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 30 Low: 19