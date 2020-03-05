A sunny start to the day

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 49

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain or snow showers developing. (60%)

Low: 31

FRIDAY: Blustery with scattered snow showers. Mixing with rain showers at times. Light accumulation possible. snow showers. (90%)

High: 38

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 42 Low: 22

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny.

High: 56 Low: 29

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for rain showers late day. (30%PM)

High: 59 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 55 Low: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%PM)

High: 49 Low: 34

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (20%)

High: 45 Low: 35