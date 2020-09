The new season starts with a warming trend

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny. Thin high wildfire smoke possible.

High: 70

Fall starts at 9:31 AM

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear.

Low: 49

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 76

THURSDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 54

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 56

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 56

SUNDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 73 Low: 60

MONDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 71 Low: 52

TUESDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 63 Low: 48