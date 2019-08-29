LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News This Morning

A sunny, comfortable day

Weather

Afternoon high temperatures will climb to the upper 70s.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thursday: Mostly sunny.
High: 77

Thursday Night:  Increasing clouds.  Small chance for a shower late. (20%)
Low:  61

Friday: Partly sunny. Small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 61

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High: 75 Low: 54

Sunday: Chance for a shower. Scattered clouds. (40%)
High: 74  Low: 58

Monday: Partly sunny. Very small risk for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 78  Low: 60

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High:  81  Low: 60

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Small risk for a shower.  (20%)
High:  75  Low:  61

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  77  Low:  55

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WKBN antenna

WKBN Signal Update

Trending on WKBN.com