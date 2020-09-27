A summer-like Sunday before storms Monday and a big October cooldown

Sunday afternoon: A mostly sunny sky will become partly cloudy through the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the low-80s with comfortable, but noticeable humidity.



Sunday evening: Temps will stay steady in the 70s through sunset (7:10 PM.) From there, we will gradually fall into the 60s. Overnight, we will become mostly cloudy, which will help keep temps in the low-60s for Monday morning.



Extended forecast: The first half of Monday will be mostly cloudy, but quiet and warm with highs in the upper-70s. In the evening, a line of showers and storms will approach the Valley. While most of us will see light rain through the evening, a few storms could have heavy downpours, lightning, and brief gusts of wind. Our severe weather threat is very low, but very isolated instances of high wind could occur and it is still a good idea to be weather aware. Once the front passes, a few showers will linger Tuesday and highs will only reach the mid-60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Wednesday will likely stay dry, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Highs will top out in the mid-60s again. Another strong cold front will impact the Valley later this week. Highs will only reach the low-60s and upper-50s on Thursday with a few cool showers. Friday will be similar with highs only in the mid-50s and a few showers. Overnight lows heading into next weekend will dip into the 30s, even with cloud cover. By Saturday, we will still feel the early fall chill with highs in the mid-50s, although it’s likely we will stay dry.