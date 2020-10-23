A summer-like Friday

FRIDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Small chance for a shower/storm this evening. (20%PM)
High: 77
FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers or storms likely. Gusty winds possible. (90%)
Low: 44
SATURDAY: Cooler. Scattered clouds. Chance for a few showers early. (30%AM)
High: 54
SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 54 Low: 36
MONDAY: Rain likely. (70%)
High: 59 Low: 45
TUESDAY: Chance showers. (40%)
High: 53 Low: 43
WEDNESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for a few showers. (30%)
High: 54 Low: 41
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 51 Low: 42
FRIDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 46 Low: 31