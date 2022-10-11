The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.

A strong low pressure system located in Canada is bringing a cold front that is currently bringing some rain to parts of Missouri and Illinois and a mix of rain and snow in the northwestern mountains. You can see the low pressure system and precipitation in the radar loop below.

National radar starting at 1:20 p.m. showing our next storm system.

Rain associated with the warm front will start to push into the Valley tomorrow morning. The rain will not affect every area and will only be light to moderate. The Storm Team 27 Future Tracker shows the rain associated with the warm front pushing through the area.

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker showing light rain across the area tomorrow morning.

Then, a strong southerly wind will set up ahead of the cold front which will bring some more moisture into the area by late tomorrow night into early Thursday. There is the potential for isolated thunderstorms to set up ahead of the cold front. If a thunderstorm were to form, it could have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 MPH.

Any rain associated with the cold front will likely be heavier than the rain experienced during the day. However, flooding is not expected as conditions have been relatively dry lately. The loop below shows the Storm Team 27 Future Tracker as the cold front pushes through the area tomorrow evening.

Storm Team 27 Future Tracker showing the potential for a line of thunderstorms tomorrow evening into early Thursday morning.

Earlier today, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) had our area outlooked in a 1 out of 5 for the severe threat tomorrow. However, in the noon update, the SPC removed the Valley from the severe threat. This could change in an update for tomorrow, but regardless, the threat for a strong storm or two still exists. The dark green areas below are where the 1 out of 5 severe threat is while the light green is just a general risk for storms.

Severe thunderstorm threat from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) in Norman, Oklahoma.

What this cold front will definitely bring is a big change in temperatures. The high temperature on Friday will not get out of the 50s and there will be a couple of nights with lows in the 30s. You can see the seven-day temperature outlook below.