A steamy, sunny start to the week

The pattern turns unsettled by Tuesday

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 90

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Chance of showers and storms toward morning. (30%)
Low: 68

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 87

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 66

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (30% PM)
High: 86 Low: 65

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (30% PM)
High: 87 Low: 68

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. (30% PM)
High: 88 Low: 69

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 67

MONDAY: Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 68

