A steamy day with storm chances

Weather

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s this afternoon

THURSDAY: Hot & humid. Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (40%)
High: 87

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
Low: 70

FRIDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (80%)
High: 83

SATURDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (80%)
High: 77Low: 69

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 57

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 54

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 79 Low: 62

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 62

