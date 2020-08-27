A steamy day with storm chances

THURSDAY: Hot & humid. Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (40%)
High: 87
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
Low: 70
FRIDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Strong storms possible. (80%)
High: 83
SATURDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (80%)
High: 77Low: 69
SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 72 Low: 57
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 54
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 79 Low: 62
WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 82 Low: 62