A spooky, soggy Halloween forecast

Thursday: Rain likely. Chance for a
T-Storm. Gusty wind developing. Windy at
times with gusts to 40mph+ possible. (100%)
High: 64
Thursday night: Rain
likely. Turning colder with a rain or snow shower late. Windy at times with gusts to 40mph+ possible.
(70%)
Low: 33
Friday: Decreasing clouds. Rain or
snow showers early morning. Gusty winds through morning.(40% AM)
High: 46 Low: 33
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 48 Low: 31
Sunday: Partly sunny. A few rain or snow showers possible in
snowbelt early. (30%)
High: 42 Low: 31
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 51 Low: 32
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a
shower late day. (20%)
High: 54 Low: 38
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (30%)
High: 49 Low: 36
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for
showers.
High: 45 Low: 34