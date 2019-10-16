A soggy start to your Wednesday

Turning colder with showers for a few days

FORECAST:

Wednesday: Cloudy. Rain likely. Chance for storms early. Scattered showers afternoon. Gusty wind. (100%)

High: 55 ( Falling)

Wednesday night: Cooler and blustery. Scattered showers. (60%)

Low: 43

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 50 Low: 43

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 56 Low: 40

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 64 Low: 38

Sunday: Scattered clouds. (20%)

High: 68 Low: 46

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with the chance for a thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 69 Low: 52

Tuesday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 65 Low: 47

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 58 Low: 40