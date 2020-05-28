A soggy start to your Thursday

THURSDAY: Rain and storms early. Moderate rain possible. Chance for showers or storms into the afternoon. (90%)
High: 78 Low: 65
THURSDAY NIGHT: Humid. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (60%)
Low: 67
FRIDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some may be strong into the afternoon and evening. (90%)
High: 79 Low: 67
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 53
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 62 Low: 43
MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 42
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon. (30%)
High: 69 Low: 42