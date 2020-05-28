A soggy start to the day

Breaking News
THURSDAY: Rain likely early. Moderate rain possible. Chance for showers or t-storms into the afternoon. (90%)
High: 79

THURSDAY NIGHT: Humid. Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or t-storm. (40%)
Low: 67

FRIDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Late day strong storms possible. (90%)
High: 80

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 53

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 62 Low: 43

Monday: Mostly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 42

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or t-storm. (30%)
High: 69 Low: 42

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or t-storms. (40%)
High: 74 Low: 56

THURSDAY: Chance for showers or t-storms. (40%)
High: 73 Low: 58

