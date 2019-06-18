A soggy end to spring

Weather

The threat for rain continues through Thursday

Posted: / Updated:

FORECAST:     

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers / T-Storms. (40%)
High: 77

Tuesday night:  Chance for a shower or thunderstorm.  (30%)
Low:  61

Wednesday:  Partly sunny.  Isolated shower or t-storm. (30%)
High:  79 

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms.  (80%)
High:  73  Low:  62

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High:  75 Low:  58

Saturday:  Partly sunny, warmer. Chance for a shower and T-Storms . (30%)
High:  76  Low: 52

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and T-Storms. (60%)
High:  83  Low: 61

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or t-storms. (40%)
High:  84  Low: 69

Tuesday:  Partly sunny.
High:  83  Low:  63

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story