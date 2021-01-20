A snowy start to the day

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy.High: 32

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Snow becoming likely. A coating to 2 inches possible. (90%)Low: 20

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers or flurries, mainly early. An additional coating to 1 inch possible. (80%)High: 28

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.High: 37 Low: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow. (30%)High: 33Low: 23

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow. (30%)High: 27 Low: 19

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy.High: 29 Low: 15

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Wintry mix. Watching storm track. (40%)High: 36 Low: 25

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow. (40%)High: 29 Low: 22