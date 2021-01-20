A snowy start to the day

It will be a cold day with temperatures staying in the upper 20s

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly early. An additional coating to 1 inch possible. (40%)
High: 29

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 23

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Breezy.
High: 37

FRIDAY: Chance snow. (40%)
High: 32 Low: 25

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 25 Low: 18

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow. (30%)
High: 28 Low: 14

MONDAY: Wintry mix possible. Watching storm track. (60%)
High: 36 Low: 25

TUESDAY: Chance snow. (40%)
High: 30 Low: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 25 Low: 19

