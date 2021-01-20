A snowy start to the day

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers, mainly early. An additional coating to 1 inch possible. (40%)
High: 29
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 23
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. Breezy.
High: 37
FRIDAY: Chance snow. (40%)
High: 32 Low: 25
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 25 Low: 18
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance snow. (30%)
High: 28 Low: 14
MONDAY: Wintry mix possible. Watching storm track. (60%)
High: 36 Low: 25
TUESDAY: Chance snow. (40%)
High: 30 Low: 24
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 25 Low: 19