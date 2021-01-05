A small chance for a light wintry mix through morning

Weather

Clouds will stick around through the middle of the week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Isolated snow shower/flurry possible.  Small chance for a pocket of drizzle or freezing drizzle.  (40%)Low: 30

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Isolated snow shower/flurry possible.  Small chance for a pocket of drizzle or freezing drizzle.  (40%)High: 35

TUESDAY NIGHT:  Cloudy. Isolated snow shower/flurry possible.  Small chance for a pocket of drizzle or freezing drizzle.  (40%)
Low:  30

WEDNESDAY: Chance for a snow shower or flurry early. Mostly cloudy. (40%)
High: 36 Low: 20

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 34 Low: 28

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 35 Low: 24

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 34 Low: 22

SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 33 Low: 20

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com