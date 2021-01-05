A small chance for a light wintry mix through morning

Clouds will stick around through the middle of the week

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Isolated snow shower/flurry possible. Small chance for a pocket of drizzle or freezing drizzle. (40%)Low: 30



TUESDAY: Cloudy. Isolated snow shower/flurry possible. Small chance for a pocket of drizzle or freezing drizzle. (40%)High: 35



TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy. Isolated snow shower/flurry possible. Small chance for a pocket of drizzle or freezing drizzle. (40%)

Low: 30



WEDNESDAY: Chance for a snow shower or flurry early. Mostly cloudy. (40%)

High: 36 Low: 20



THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 34 Low: 28



FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy.

High: 35 Low: 24



SATURDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 34 Low: 22



SUNDAY: Scattered clouds.

High: 33 Low: 20

