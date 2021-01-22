A slow climb to warmer temperatures

We are slowly climbing out of the coldest time of the year. January 22nd ends the 17 day stretch with average high temperatures at 32° F. This is the coldest average high each year here in Youngstown, Ohio.
It does get both colder, and warmer, after this date each year.
Below is a list showing how long it will take to warm our highs up, on average, through the Spring.
Normal High of 33° – January 23rd
Normal High of 35° – February 8th
Normal High of 40° – February 28th
Normal High of 45° – March 14th
Normal High of 50° – March 25th
Below is a list showing how long it will take to warm our lows up, on average, through the Spring.
Normal Low of 20° – February 5th
Normal Low of 23° – February 8th
Normal Low of 25° – February 26th
Normal Low of 30° – March 22nd
Normal Low of 32° – March 28th