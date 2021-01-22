A slow climb to warmer temperatures

Looking into your Spring as temperatures inch up each day

We are slowly climbing out of the coldest time of the year. January 22nd ends the 17 day stretch with average high temperatures at 32° F. This is the coldest average high each year here in Youngstown, Ohio.

It does get both colder, and warmer, after this date each year.

Below is a list showing how long it will take to warm our highs up, on average, through the Spring.

Normal High of 33° – January 23rd

Normal High of 35° – February 8th

Normal High of 40° – February 28th

Normal High of 45° – March 14th

Normal High of 50° – March 25th

Below is a list showing how long it will take to warm our lows up, on average, through the Spring.

Normal Low of 20° – February 5th

Normal Low of 23° – February 8th

Normal Low of 25° – February 26th

Normal Low of 30° – March 22nd

Normal Low of 32° – March 28th