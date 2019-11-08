A slight warm up expected this weekend

Friday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for lake effect snow shower. (20%)
High: 35
Friday Night: Chance for a lake effect snow shower early in
NE Snowbelt. Scattered clouds.
Low: 23
Saturday: Scattered clouds.
High: 39
Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 49 Low: 31
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain to snow showers. (60%)
High: 38 Low: 28
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 28 Low: 22
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 28 Low: 15
Thursday: Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 34 Low: 23
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 37 Low: 24