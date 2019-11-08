A slight warm up expected this weekend

Weather

Colder air and snow chances return next week

Friday: Scattered clouds. Small chance for lake effect snow shower. (20%)
High: 35

Friday Night:  Chance for a lake effect snow shower early in NE Snowbelt.  Scattered clouds.
Low:  23

Saturday:  Scattered clouds.
High: 39  

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy.
High: 49  Low: 31

Monday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain to snow showers. (60%)
High: 38  Low: 28

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers.  (60%)
High: 28  Low:  22

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy.
High:  28  Low:  15

Thursday:  Chance for snow showers.  (30%)
High:  34  Low:  23

Friday: Partly sunny.
High:  37  Low:  24

