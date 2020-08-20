A seasonable, sunny day

Temperatures will be in the low 80s this afternoon

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 82



THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.

Low: 56



FRIDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 87



SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%PM)

High: 87 Low: 61



SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 85 Low: 63



MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

High: 86 Low: 66



TUESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 87 Low: 65



WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 89 Low: 67



THURSDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 87 Low: 67