A seasonable, sunny day

Temperatures will be in the low 80s this afternoon

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 56

FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 87

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%PM)
High: 87 Low: 61

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 85 Low: 63

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 86 Low: 66

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 87 Low: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 89 Low: 67

THURSDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 87 Low: 67

