Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

A seasonable day

Weather

An isolated shower will be possible

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Small chance for an isolated shower. (30%)
High: 70

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds. Small chance for a shower. (20%)
Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 66

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 72 Low: 46

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance showers. (30%)
High: 74 Low: 55

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 79 Low: 56

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 80 Low: 58

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 82 Low: 60

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance showers. (30%)
High: 81 Low: 62

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award