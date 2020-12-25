A record breaking snowy Christmas – Cold and blustery weekend

Snow showers will taper off into your Saturday morning

TONIGHT: Cold and blustery. Scattered snow showers or flurries tapering off late. Additional accumulation less than an inch with 1 to 3 inches possible in the northern snowbelt. (70%)
Low: 13

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds. Chance for lake effect snow showers or flurries early, mainly in the northern snowbelt. (20%)
High: 24 Low: 12

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few clouds. Cold.
Low: 12

SUNDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 38 Low: 12

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 40 Low: 35

TUESDAY: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 29 Low: 15

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower late day into the evening.
High: 40 Low: 18

THURSDAY: Rain to snow showers. Turning colder. (60%)
High: 49(Falling) Low: 39(Early)

FRIDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)

