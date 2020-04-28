Breaking News
A rainy end to the month of April

Weather

Several rounds of showers will be possible through the end of the week

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a few showers, mainly late. (30%)
High: 60

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers with the chance for thunder, mainly early. (70%)
Low: 51

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers or t-storms. (90%)
High: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 57 Low: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (60%)
High: 55 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 67 Low: 40

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 69 Low: 50

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 50 Low: 40

TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 57 Low: 34

