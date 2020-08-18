A quiet stretch of weather

Weather

There's not much rain in the forecast this week

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Small chance for a sprinkle. (10%)
High: 77

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 55

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 76

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 59

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%PM)
High: 86 Low: 65

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%PM)
High: 87 Low: 66

MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 63

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%PM)
High: 84 Low: 64

