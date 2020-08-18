TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Small chance for a sprinkle. (10%)
High: 77
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 55
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 76
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 81 Low: 52
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 59
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%PM)
High: 86 Low: 65
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%PM)
High: 87 Low: 66
MONDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 85 Low: 63
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%PM)
High: 84 Low: 64
A quiet stretch of weather
There's not much rain in the forecast this week
