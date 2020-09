Warming temperatures through the weekend

TONIGHT

Mainly clear.

Low: 53

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny.

High: 76

SATURDAY NIGHT

A few clouds.

Low: 57

SUNDAY

Partly sunny.

High: 79

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon. (30%)

High: 83 Low: 64

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or storm into the afternoon. (20%)

High: 86 Low: 65