A parade of storm systems into the start of February

Turning colder overnight with rain mixing to some snow

Tonight: Isolated Rain Showers or Pockets of Drizzle mixing to a few snow showers or flurries. Chance for a pocket of freezing drizzle. Little snow accumulation (Less than 1″). (60%)
Low: 24

Wednesday: Small chance for a snow shower or flurry early. Mostly cloudy. (20% AM)
High: 31 Low: 24

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. Less than 1″ expected. (40%)
Low: 19

Thursday: Chance for snow showers or flurries. (40%)
High: 24 Low: 19

Friday: Chance for a snow shower or flurry. (40%)
High: 24 Low: 17

Saturday: Scattered clouds.
High: 27 Low: 14

Sunday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 33 Low: 24

Monday: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 26

