A nice start to August

Thursday: A few clouds.
High: 83
Thursday night: A few clouds.
Low: 58
Friday: Partly sunny. Small chance for
and isolated shower into the afternoon and evening. (10%)
High: 84 Low: 58
Saturday: Partly
or mostly sunny
High: 84 Low: 60
Sunday: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 61
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 83 Low: 58
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or storm into the afternoon. (20%)
High: 86 Low: 60
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 82 Low: 62
Thursday: Chance for a shower or
thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 80 Low: 65