A much cooler day in the Valley

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (60%)
High: 63
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
Low: 48
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible, mainly late day. (20%)
High: 65
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. (30%)
High: 61 Low: 46
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)
High: 56 Low: 43
SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 57 Low: 39
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 57 Low: 40
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 60 Low: 44
TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 48