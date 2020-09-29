A much cooler day in the Valley

Weather

Temperatures will be in the low 60s this afternoon

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers. (60%)
High: 63

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
Low: 48

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible, mainly late day. (20%)
High: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. (30%)
High: 61 Low: 46

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (30%)
High: 56 Low: 43

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 57 Low: 39

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated shower possible. (20%)
High: 57 Low: 40

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 60 Low: 44

TUESDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 63 Low: 48

