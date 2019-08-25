A mostly sunny Sunday

Pleasant weather continues into the start of the workweek.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Warmer.

High: 77

Sunday Night: Mainly clear.

Low: 55

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 56

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 79 Low: 60

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny. Chance of showers early. (40% AM)

High: 78 Low: 62

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 57

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 56

Saturday: Chance for a shower or storm early. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 56

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or storms. (30%)

High: 71 Low: 52