A mostly sunny Sunday

Weather

Pleasant weather continues into the start of the workweek.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Warmer.
High: 77

Sunday Night: Mainly clear.
Low:  55

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 56

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 79  Low: 60

Wednesday: Becoming partly sunny. Chance of showers early. (40% AM)
High: 78  Low: 62

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 57

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 56

Saturday:  Chance for a shower or storm early.  (30%)
High:  76  Low: 56

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or storms. (30%)
High:  71  Low:  52

