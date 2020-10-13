A mostly sunny, seasonable day

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 66
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear.
Low: 46
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 68
THURSDAY: Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly late day. (60%PM)
High: 67 Low: 50
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers. (40%)
High: 52 Low: 42
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy.
High: 53 Low: 36
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated shower. (20%)
High: 59 Low: 41
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower possible. (30%)
High: 54 Low: 44
TUESDAY: Chance showers. (30%)
High: 60 Low: 39