LIVE NOW /
Watch WKBN 27 First News This Morning

A mostly sunny Monday

Weather

The risk for showers and storms returns Tuesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today:  Mostly sunny.
High: 86

Tonight:  Increasing clouds.
Low:  66

Tomorrow:  Partly sunny. Humid.  Chance for showers & thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 88 

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy and humid.  Scattered showers & thunderstorms. (70%)
High: 84  Low: 69

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers & thunderstorms. (40%)
High:  89 Low:  70

Friday:  Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance for showers & thunderstorms. (30%)
High:  93 Low:  72

Saturday:  Partly sunny.  Hot & humid. Small risk for an isolated shower or t-storm. (20%) 
High:  92  Low:  73

Sunday:  Partly sunny. Hot & humid. Chance for showers or t-storms (30%) 
High:  90  Low:  72

Monday:  Partly sunny. Chance for showers or t-storms (30%) 
High:  84  Low:  69

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story