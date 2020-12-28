A mix and sun and clouds but chilly for your Tuesday

Weather turns milder ahead of a New Year’s storm that will bring more rain than snow
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy and chilly tonight with a couple of flurries or a snow shower…LOW: 18
— Partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday…HIGH: 29
— Mostly cloudy Wednesday with rain developing in the evening…LOW: 17…HIGH: 44
— Morning rain or snow then mostly cloudy and chilly New Year’s Eve…LOW: 29…HIGH: 33
— Rain likely New Year’s Day…LOW: 25…HIGH: 47
— Mostly cloudy Saturday…LOW: 35…HIGH: 46
— Mostly cloudy Sunday…LOW: 30…HIGH: 38
— Mostly sunny next Monday…LOW: 29…HIGH: 40