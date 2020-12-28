A mix and sun and clouds but chilly for your Tuesday

A lot of snow is gone thanks to sunshine and warmer temperatures yesterday! Rain showers will start to mix in with snow this afternoon then transitions over to all snow by the evening. Those snow showers continue on and eventually taper off overnight into Tuesday with light snow accumulations possible. Temperatures will be falling from the 40s to the 30s by this evening. Overnight, lows fall down into the lower 20s. After a couple of morning flurries tomorrow morning, Tuesday and Wednesday are shaping up to be pretty nice with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Cold for Tuesday with highs in the low 30s, but we warm up Wednesday back into the mid 40s.

The next storm system will come through New Year's Eve on Thursday and a second part will happen on New Year's Day. Thursday will start as rain then switches over to snow by that evening. So start thinking of keeping your New Year's Eve plans all indoors since it's looking like it'll be messy weather around the midnight hour for now. Overnight into 2021, we'll likely see a snow mix situation with ice/sleet/freezing rain being a possibility which can make travel very hazardous. By Friday afternoon, it'll switch back over into all rain. Since we're expected to see quite a bit of rain over those couple days, we'll also have to watch for flooding hazards. Details are still limited for now, but we'll continue to keep you updated.