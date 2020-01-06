A mild start to the week

High temperatures will be above average for much of the week

Monday: Clouds decreasing.
High: 40

Monday night: Clouds increasing.
Low: 24

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers late. (30% PM) Watching storm track
High: 41

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 33 Low: 25

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 43 Low: 19

Friday: Cloudy. Rain likely. (80%).
High: 54 Low: 38

Saturday: Cloudy. Rain likely. (80%).
High: 55 Low: 42

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (60%)
High: 45 Low: 32

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a late day shower. (20%PM)
High: 39 Low: 25

