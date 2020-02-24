A mild Monday

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for an isolated rain shower late day. (20%)
High: 49
Tonight: Cloudy. Rain likely. (90%)
Low: 38
Tuesday: Cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (80%)
High: 48
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. Mixing to snow late. (70%)
High: 47 Low: 38
Thursday: Cloudy. Scattered snow showers (80%)
High: 30 Low: 25
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 28 Low: 17
Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 28 Low: 19
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 32 Low: 13
Monday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 40 Low: 15