A mild end to the week

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds.
High: 44
THURSDAY NIGHT: A few clouds.
Low: 35
FRIDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 50
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon rain showers. (70%)
High: 51 Low: 40
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain to snow showers. (40%)
High: 48(falling) Low: 43
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (20%)
High: 36 Low: 28
TUESDAY: Scattered clouds.
High: 38 Low: 26
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)
High: 36 Low: 28
THURSDAY: Partly sunny.
High: 35 Low: 27