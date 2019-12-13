A look at your weekend storm system

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Small chance for a shower late. (30%)
High: 41 Low: 26
FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers. Chance for a wintry mix or snow showers. (80%)
Low: 33
SATURDAY: Rain showers mixing with snow showers. (70%)
High: 38 Low: 33
SUNDAY: Chance for snow showers. (60%)
High: 34 Low: 28
MONDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 37 Low: 24
TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 26
WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 29 Low: 19
THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 31 Low: 13