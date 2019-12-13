Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

A look at your weekend storm system

Weather

Dry to start your Friday - Rain and snow return into the weekend

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Small chance for a shower late. (30%)
High: 41 Low: 26

FRIDAY NIGHT: Rain showers. Chance for a wintry mix or snow showers. (80%)
Low: 33

SATURDAY: Rain showers mixing with snow showers. (70%)
High: 38 Low: 33

SUNDAY: Chance for snow showers. (60%)
High: 34 Low: 28

MONDAY: Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)
High: 37 Low: 24

TUESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 35 Low: 26

WEDNESDAY: Chance for snow showers. (30%)
High: 29 Low: 19

THURSDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)
High: 31 Low: 13

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com